Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Hollywood actor was on the election canvassing trail in Sidmouth this morning as part of his support for Claire Wright.

Hugh Grant spent the morning door knocking with Miss Wright's canvassing team and rallied supporters at Sidmouth seafront.

He has backed the independent candidate for East Devon and is encouraging people to vote tactically to stop the Conservative majority.

Mr Grant has been out campaigning alongside Labour Party and Liberal Democrats hopefuls ahead of the election on Thursday (December 12).

East Devon is the seventh constituency the actor has targeted during the election campaign.

The candidates to replace Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon are as follows:

Peter Faithfull (independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (Conservatives), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats), Daniel Wilson (Labour Party), Claire Wright (independent).