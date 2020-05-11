Advanced search

Hundreds helped by Sid Valley HELP during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 May 2020

Deirdre Hounsom, Keith Gillanders,Peter McGauley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Deirdre Hounsom, Keith Gillanders,Peter McGauley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Hundreds of people in self-isolation have received vital support, thanks to Sid Valley HELP.

Since the charity launched its volunteer scheme six weeks ago, it has received nearly 300 phone calls and has helped 253 individuals in 223 households, often on many occasions.

There have been 156 prescription requests, many requiring multiple collections, and 84 people have needed help with shopping.

The numbers of requests for transport and telephone befriending remain low, but are slowly increasing.

In a message to volunteers, Di Fuller, of Sid Valley HELP, said: “Sid Valley HELP and Sidmouth Town Council are very grateful for what you do and the extra care that you take in making sure that the person you are supporting is OK.

“You may be the only person that they see or speak to that day. Some of the people we are helping have complicated lives and need additional help to what we can offer.

“Please let me know when you think someone is struggling.”

Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Sidmouth man who died age 108

Joe Daniels. Picture: Keith Daniels

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Warning issued over local government finances

Devon County Council candidate Ben Ingham.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Sidmouth man who died age 108

Joe Daniels. Picture: Keith Daniels

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Warning issued over local government finances

Devon County Council candidate Ben Ingham.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! Try opur latest 30-question sports quiz

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: England Golf stress safety first for restart

A golfer drives off into the sunset

Hundreds helped by Sid Valley HELP during lockdown

Deirdre Hounsom, Keith Gillanders,Peter McGauley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Football archives - Loking back to a time when ‘the threat of nuclear war’ played on the minds of local footballers

Newspaper headlines from 1963 during the time of the Cuba crisis at the height of the Cold War. Picture DICK STURCH
Drive 24