Hundreds helped by Sid Valley HELP during lockdown

Deirdre Hounsom, Keith Gillanders,Peter McGauley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Hundreds of people in self-isolation have received vital support, thanks to Sid Valley HELP.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the charity launched its volunteer scheme six weeks ago, it has received nearly 300 phone calls and has helped 253 individuals in 223 households, often on many occasions.

There have been 156 prescription requests, many requiring multiple collections, and 84 people have needed help with shopping.

The numbers of requests for transport and telephone befriending remain low, but are slowly increasing.

In a message to volunteers, Di Fuller, of Sid Valley HELP, said: “Sid Valley HELP and Sidmouth Town Council are very grateful for what you do and the extra care that you take in making sure that the person you are supporting is OK.

“You may be the only person that they see or speak to that day. Some of the people we are helping have complicated lives and need additional help to what we can offer.

“Please let me know when you think someone is struggling.”

Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk for more information.