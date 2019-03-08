Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Hundreds of homes have lay empty for more than six months in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 July 2019

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

© I-Wei Huang, All Rights Reserved

More than 278,000 homes have sat empty across England, Scotland and Wales for longer than six months, with 4,402 of those in Devon alone - the highest proportion in the South West.

Government figures and freedom of information requests to local British councils have unveiled where the empty homes crisis is most severe.

The statistics have been released at a time when thousands of homes are being built and planned for East Devon and surrounding areas, to address what one council leader described as a 'desperate need' for more 'high-quality, family-friendly housing'.

Below is a ranked list breaking down where the empty homes are in each Devon council area:

1. Torbay - 1,303 (19.7 in 1,000 are empty).

2. Plymouth - 715 (6 in 1,000 are empty).

3. North Devon - 600 (12.8 in 1,000 are empty).

4. Exeter - 400 (7.3 in 1,000 are empty).

5. East Devon - 337 (5.4 in 1,000 are empty).

6. Teignbridge - 338 (5.4 in 1,000 are empty).

7. Torridge - 264 (8 in 1,000 are empty).

8. South Hams - 194 (4.3 in 1,000 are empty).

9. Mid Devon - 113 (3.1 in 1,000 are empty).

10. West Devon - 98 (3.8 in 1,000 are empty).

Across the UK, there are 278,018 long-term vacant homes - England has the highest total (216,186), while Wales has the highest proportion of long-term vacants, with 20 in every 1,000 homes sitting empty for six months or longer.

Median house price for each local authority has been used to estimate where longer-term vacancies are collectively worth the most money.

Noel Summerfield, head of home insurance at Admiral - which collated the figures, said: "After seeing reports that the number of empty homes in England had increased in  recent years, we decided to look at where housing stocks were being mostly underused by analysing and ranking the proportion of long-term vacancies across councils  in England, Scotland and  Wales.

"On a regional level, we  found that Cornwall had the highest proportion of longer-term vacancies in England, with 25.8 in 1,000 homes vacant for over 10 years."

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery businesswoman recognised as ‘unsung hero’

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery, with her award for Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group. Picture: Ruud Jansen Vennerboer

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery businesswoman recognised as ‘unsung hero’

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery, with her award for Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group. Picture: Ruud Jansen Vennerboer

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Mighty Green trio complete the Exeter 10k

Toby Garrick, Naomi Garrick and Cheryl Boulton in their Mighty Greens after the Exeter 10k. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth bowlers entertain team from the sunshine state of - Florida

Sidmouth bowlers with their guests, touring side Barbourne from Worcestershire. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth seniors too strong for visiting Cricket St Thomas

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth runners hand over a cheque for Charlie

Sidmouth Running Club treasurer Tim Clay, presents a cheque for �400 to Tim Swarbrick representing Charlie�s Fund. Picture MICHAEL GINSBURG

Sidmouth four beaten in section three final of the Foxlands competition

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists