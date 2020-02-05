Hunt for Devon's most picturesque churchyard begins

The churchyard at All Saints, East Budleigh. Picture: CPRE Devon Archant

The hunt is on for the most picturesque churchyard in Devon.

The Devon branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE Devon) is seeking nominations for the annual Best Churchyard Competition 2020 before the deadline at end of March.

Penny Mills, director of CPRE Devon, said: "Devon has hundreds of churchyards and they are beautiful places.

"That's why we believe in celebrating them and celebrating the people that look after them - because they are all volunteers and they do a fantastic job.

"Devon's churchyards are much more than burial grounds or simply open spaces around church buildings; they are unique and special havens, green sanctuaries for people and wildlife."

The judges are looking for well-managed churchyards which provide a peaceful haven for people and wildlife. Each entry is visited by the judges and assessed on a range of criteria.

Visit www.cpredevon.org.uk for more information.