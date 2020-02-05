Advanced search

Hunt for Devon's most picturesque churchyard begins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 February 2020

The churchyard at All Saints, East Budleigh. Picture: CPRE Devon

The churchyard at All Saints, East Budleigh. Picture: CPRE Devon

Archant

The hunt is on for the most picturesque churchyard in Devon.

The Devon branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE Devon) is seeking nominations for the annual Best Churchyard Competition 2020 before the deadline at end of March.

Penny Mills, director of CPRE Devon, said: "Devon has hundreds of churchyards and they are beautiful places.

"That's why we believe in celebrating them and celebrating the people that look after them - because they are all volunteers and they do a fantastic job.

"Devon's churchyards are much more than burial grounds or simply open spaces around church buildings; they are unique and special havens, green sanctuaries for people and wildlife."

The judges are looking for well-managed churchyards which provide a peaceful haven for people and wildlife. Each entry is visited by the judges and assessed on a range of criteria.

Visit www.cpredevon.org.uk for more information.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

Otterton net third successive victory

Football on pitch
Drive 24