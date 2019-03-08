East Devon elections 2019: Quiz candidates at husting events

Archant

Residents will be able to quiz some of the election candidates in the run up to polls as husting events have been organised in Sidmouth and Ottery.

The events kick off next Friday on April 29 with Ottery Town Council candidates invited to state their case.

It is the first time all of the seats will be contested for the town council, which is split into three wards. The hustings will begin at 7.30pm in The Institute.

Sidmouth residents will be able to meet both town and district candidates at an event organised by The Vision Group of Sidmouth on Tuesday, April 30, at St Teresa's Hall.

All candidates will be available to speak on a one-to-one speed dating set-up. Town council candidates will be available from 7pm to 8pm and from 8.10pm to 9.10pm for district council contenders.