My role is to listen, says Ottery’s first female mayor

PUBLISHED: 12:09 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 15 June 2020

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Vicky Johns

Ottery St Mary’s first female mayor says the most important part of her role is to listen to local people and be a spokesperson for the town.

Cllr Vicky Johns was elected mayor on Monday, June 1, having served as a town and district councillor since May 2019.

Cllr Johns said: “Since I’ve been a town councillor I have found it to be a very demanding role but the most important part, as far as I am concerned, is listening to the people that you represent.

“As councillors, we are not at the top, but at the base, helping to lift those that we represent and ensuring that their voices are heard.”

She said many people had been feeling that local issues were being ignored, and she wants to do her ‘absolute best’ to represent the community.

She has also paid tribute to ‘the united team’ of councillors and officers at Ottery Town Council, and thanked Ottery residents for their response to the Covid-19 crisis, ‘pulling together and showing what community means during these difficult and unprecedented times’.

