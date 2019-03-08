Advanced search

'Committed' duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

PUBLISHED: 21:43 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 20 May 2019

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

A new chair has taken the reins at Sidmouth Town Council.

The full Sidmouth Town Council, which has nine new faces following May 2. Picture: Clarissa Placed

Councillor Ian Barlow was voted in by members during the annual meeting this evening (Monday, May 20) following a secret ballot.

The Salcombe Regis ward member was nominated by Cllrs Kelvin Dent and David Barratt to lead the council, which has seen nine new faces join it following the election earlier this month.

Cllr Dent told the meeting: "I believe Cllr Barlow has shown and proven his commitment to the town council over the last few years. He has always supported the neighbourhood plan, he is always among the first to volunteer for a job such as a being a planning buddy. It's largely due to his efforts the Red Arrows' air display got off the ground.

"He would provide an element of consistency in this time of change in the town council. He was an enthusiastic and conscientious chair of planning and subsequent vice chairman of the council. I think Cllr Barlow has proved can walk the walk and talk the talk."

The nomination was backed by David Barratt who added: "I think the immense energy and businesslike attitude that Ian can bring to this post will be very useful indeed."

Cllr Deidre Hounsom nominated Cllr John Loudoun to be considered for the role of chair, which was seconded by Cllr Denise Bickley.

A secret ballot was taken in which Cllr Barlow was elected by 12 votes to seven.

Following his appointment, members were then asked to submit nominations for vice chair.

Cllr Marianne Rixson put forward Cllr Hounsom's name praising her work as the chair of the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan steering group.

Seconding the nomination, Cllr Dawn Manley said: "Deidre has infinite energy and charm and I think she would be a wonderful compliment to you [Cllr Barlow.]"

A second nomination was submitted by Cllr Louise Cole for Cllr Paul Wright to take on the role.

She said: "I think in the last four years he has proved his worth and commitment to the town council as the responsible finical officer. I think he brings a calm, united influence and has instigated a number of changes and projects in the town."

A second secret ballot was carried out in which Cllr Wright won 14 votes to five.

There are nine new faces on the town council following the election on May 2.

Joining the council are Charissa Evans, Jenny Ware, Denise Bickley, Chris Lockyear, Louise Thompson and Marianne Rixson were voted in by the electorates with John Loudoun, Emma Murdoch and Deidre Hounsom co-opted on their respective wards.

