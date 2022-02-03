Ice Age WOOLLY MAMMOTH remains found at Devon construction site

The Ice Age remains were found at the new-town development in Sherford - Credit: AC Archaeology

Archaeologists working on a Devon housing development have unearthed ICE AGE remains.

Crews working at the site of a new 5,500-home town at Sherford, near Plymouth, say the discoveries - including remains of woolly mammoth, woolly rhino and reindeer - offering a unique glimpse of Ice Age Britain.

The remains have been painstakingly recovered by a specialist team from across the UK and are now being analysed.

Initial findings confirm the well-preserved remains of a number of species were recovered, including; woolly mammoth, woolly rhinoceros, wolf, hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox.

The 'megafauna' – large animals now extinct – that have been found are estimated to be from around 30,000-60,000 years ago in the Middle Devensian period, when temperatures were generally colder than today.

The mandible of a woolly rhino - Credit: AC Archaeology

It is hoped the Sherford discoveries will provide new insights into early Britain.

Understanding the range of mammals present, particularly herbivores and their food sources, also provides an insight into the plants that may have existed in the environment, for which little evidence survives today.

The Sherford Consortium – a partnership of Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Partnerships – instigated archaeological work at the start of construction in 2015.

Excavation during infrastructure work led to the discovery of the animal remains in an area near old lime kilns and Sherford Quarry.

A detailed scientific sampling exercise has been led by an expert team that includes Orion Heritage, Exeter-based AC Archaeology, and multiple expert academics, supported by the South West Science Advisor from Historic England, as well as involving Devon County Council’s Historic Environment Team.

The animal bones and environmental samples have been carefully recorded and removed from the ground and are now undergoing academic analysis and conservation.

It is expected the full archive of remains will return to Devon, into the care of The Box – Plymouth’s new museum – just a few miles from where they were uncovered, and that the Sherford Consortium will preserve the area where the remains have been found.

However, the area is not safe for the public to visit.

The tusk of a woolly mammoth found on the site - Credit: AC Archaeology

Rob Bourn, managing director of Orion Heritage and lead archaeologist on the project for the Sherford Consortium, said it was 'remarkable' the remains had laid undisturbed until now.

"This is a major discovery of national significance – a once in a lifetime experience for those involved," he said.

"To find such an array of artefacts untouched for so long is a rare and special occurrence.

"Equally rare is the presence of complete or semi-complete individual animals.

"We look forward to reaching the stage where the discoveries can be shared and displayed, so that everyone can find out more about our distant past."

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "This discovery is exceptional.

"To have found partial remains of such a range of species here in Devon gives us a brilliant insight into the animals which roamed around Ice Age Britain thousands of years ago, as well as a better understanding of the environment and climate at the time.

"We are delighted that this important part of our history will be preserved for future generations."

Detailed samples taken from the site have so far uncovered: