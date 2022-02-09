Improvements proposed at 'unsafe' pedestrian crossing

Vital safety improvements could be made at the pedestrian crossing in Newton Poppleford where an elderly man was hit by a car, suffering fatal injuries.

Ken Cooper, 93, was halfway across the road when the traffic lights changed to green, and the driver of the car failed to see him in the poor weather conditions.

Following Mr Cooper’s inquest in December last year the assistant coroner wrote to the chief officer for highways, Meg Booth, raising concerns about this particular crossing, which is on the main street through the village. Mr Cooper’s grieving family have also lobbied the county council for action.

On Monday, February 14, the issue will go before the highways committee for East Devon, with the recommendation that a full report on potential safety improvements is prepared for their next meeting. Mr Cooper’s daughter Bev Raw is expected to speak at the meeting on Monday.

The fatal accident happened as Mr Cooper, a well-known character in Newton Poppleford, was returning home after posting a Christmas card in the early evening of Wednesday, December 23 2020. He had pushed the button on the crossing and when the traffic lights turned red, began making his way across the road.

Because he was a slow walker, the sensors on the crossing did not detect his movement and the traffic lights changed to green when Mr Cooper was still in the road. He was hit by an oncoming car, causing a severe head injury that led to his death in hospital three days later.

Several people who had witnessed the accident gave evidence at his inquest last December. They said the crossing is badly lit and that there appears to be insufficient time for pedestrians to reach the other side of the road before the lights change.

In her letter to the chief highways officer, the assistant coroner said further evidence from police and the county council showed the crossing signals were operating normally at the time of the accident. She asked for all this evidence to be taken into account and that councillors to consider making the necessary improvements.

This recommendation will be put before the East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee on Monday.