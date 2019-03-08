Gallery

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth was lit up with the sights and sounds of the carnival - as several brightly-illuminated floats rumbled through the town.

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1502. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1502. Picture: Terry Ife

The carnival is a popular fixture on the East Devon calendar, and this year's procession attracted large crowds.

Check our picture gallery below - do you feature?

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1500. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1500. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1497. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1497. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1495. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1495. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1493. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1493. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1491. Picture: Terry Ife The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1491. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1488. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1488. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1484. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1484. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1483. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1483. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Living with Cancer at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1482. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Living with Cancer at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1482. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1476. Picture: Terry Ife Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1476. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1475. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1475. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1472. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery St Mary Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1472. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1468. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery St Mary Rotalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1468. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1465. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1465. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1459. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1459. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1458. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1458. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1452. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1452. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1450. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1450. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1448. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1448. Picture: Terry Ife

South Brent float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1446. Picture: Terry Ife South Brent float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1446. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1444. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1444. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1439. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1439. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1437. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1437. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1430. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1430. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Young Farmers at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1425. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1425. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1422. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1422. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1421. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1421. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1418. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1418. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1419. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1419. Picture: Terry Ife

SSeaton Royalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1415. Picture: Terry Ife SSeaton Royalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1415. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1408. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1408. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford WI at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1413. Picture: Terry Ife Sidford WI at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1413. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1405. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1405. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1403. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1403. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1400. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1400. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1397. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1397. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1394. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1394. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1393. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1393. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1392. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1392. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1387. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1387. Picture: Terry Ife

The Coastguard at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1386. Picture: Terry Ife The Coastguard at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1386. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1383. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1383. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1381. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1381. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1379. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1379. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford WI at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1373. Picture: Terry Ife Sidford WI at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1373. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1363. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1363. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat Crew at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1357. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Lifeboat Crew at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1357. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Fire & Rescue Team at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1361. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Fire & Rescue Team at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1361. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Twirlstars at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1354. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Twirlstars at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1354. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1347. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1347. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1338. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1338. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1342. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1342. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Royalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1332. Picture: Terry Ife Seaton Royalty at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1332. Picture: Terry Ife