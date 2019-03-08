Thousands enjoy Sidmouth's annual classic car show at cricket ground

Sidmouth classic car show. Picture: Terry Ife

Vehicle enthusiasts from across the region convened to a hugely-popular classic car show held in Sidmouth at the weekend.

The event, organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Crash Box and Classic Car Club of Devon, was held on Sidmouth's cricket ground under sunny skies on Saturday (September 21).

A spokesman for Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce said: "Our classic car show was undoubtedly a great success. We think that the quality of cars was better than ever, that the crowds were probably bigger than ever, and, most importantly, everyone enjoyed their day. The show is now a major Sidmouth occasion. We estimate that about 8,000 people attended during the day.

"The chamber is very grateful to the cricket club for being so cooperative with their venue, for all the catering and bar staff, to our generous sponsors, and to all those who gave their help throughout the day.

"The day was also a tribute to Matt Portman, our treasurer, who sadly and suddenly passed away earlier this year. He was always a very important member of our car show team, and he always will be."