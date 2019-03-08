Advanced search

Artists prepare for annual display for East Devon charity

PUBLISHED: 09:11 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 03 April 2019

In The Picture are Angela Stephen,Trudi Longmire,Caroline Stanley,Julie Sheldrick and Brenda Burville. Ref shs 14 19TI 1540. Picture: Terry Ife

Art group members are preparing to put their work on display to raise money for Devon Freewheeler.

In the Picture will be holding its annual exhibition of artwork at Kennaway House for two days starting next Friday.

The group, made up of artists from around East Devon, meet weekly at the Lawn Vista guide hut and the Scout Hut in Ottery and hold a yearly event to raise money for local causes.

Visitors will be able to view the work members have been busy working on throughout this year on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, between 10am and 4.30pm on both days.

Money will be donated to the charity from a tombola, cake and coffee sales and a part of the artists’ commissions.

The group will also be selling handmade cards, handcrafted mini Easter eggs.

Leader Trudi Longmire said: “We just think they are a very deserving charity.”

