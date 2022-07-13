New scheme seeks to tackle root cause of Sidmouth's litter problems

A new initiative aims to make Sidmouth cleaner and greener by reducing the amount of waste and litter generated in the town – particularly single use plastic.

Businesses, community groups and individuals will be invited to join an umbrella organisation, sharing ideas and good practice.

The group – provisionally called Plastic Aware Sidmouth - is being started by Denise Bickley, chair of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors and vice chair of the town council’s environment committee. She said the Plastic Warriors’ beach cleans mainly involve picking up rubbish that has come from the town, and now she wants to tackle the root cause of the problem.

She said: "We are looking now to coordinate the town's approach, by initially getting a steering group together to make real changes in how we view rubbish in the town. We are all fed up of seeing overflowing bins on hot days, but rather than increase the size of the bins or the rate of them being emptied, we want to turn that on its head and reduce the amount of rubbish being thrown away and come up with alternatives as well as educating to the harm that waste in our environment does.”

“We have lots more ideas about what we want to do, but of course welcome more ideas that we haven't thought of, and we also welcome anybody who wishes to actively help implement the plans (in loads of different ways), support us financially and of course businesses and groups who wish to endorse and get involved.

“This needs to be town wide to get results. We think this will truly put Sidmouth on the map even more as a green town - complementing perfectly the eco-tourism destination that our Tourism and Economy Committee are working so hard to achieve. We have so many great organisations and volunteers working so hard to appreciate and improve our natural environment - this is going to be the next piece of the puzzle to engage the wider community and tourists alike.”

Anyone who would like to be involved is asked to email denisebickley@hotmail.com.

She said: “Let us know what you would like to do, including if you have a special talent, and we will of course find a way to make it happen!