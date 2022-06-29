News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Injured pedestrian helped by lifeboat and lifeguard teams

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:28 AM June 29, 2022
Sidmouth Lifeboat station. Ref shs 24 19TI 6509. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat station. Ref shs 24 19TI 6509. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth's lifeboat crew and beach lifeguards worked together to help an injured member of the public on Saturday, June 25.

The casualty had tripped on the kerb near the beach at about 1.30pm and was suffering severe leg and hip pain.

Lifeboat crew members Andy Mitchell and Jim Brewster crew provided pain relief and first aid at the scene, supported by the beach lifeguards, until the ambulance arrived at about 2pm.

The beach lifeguard service is provided by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, which recruited four new lifeguards this year in addition to the five returning for their second summer season.

This year they have a new purpose-built first aid unit on the beach with medical supplies including oxygen and a defibrillator. All team members have lifeguarding and advanced first aid qualifications. 

They are on duty every weekend until the summer holidays, when they will be there seven days a week until September.


Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Fuel pump

Opinion

The week that was in Sidmouth - fuel station changes and national TV...

Mike Dibble

person
The Knowle Sidmouth

New Knowle owners: 'We want to make site something Sidmouth can be proud...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash

Philippa Davies

person
Tiered seating in Sidmouth's amphitheatre

Sidmouth flood alleviation scheme shortlisted for civil engineering award

Philippa Davies

person