Injured pedestrian helped by lifeboat and lifeguard teams

Sidmouth's lifeboat crew and beach lifeguards worked together to help an injured member of the public on Saturday, June 25.

The casualty had tripped on the kerb near the beach at about 1.30pm and was suffering severe leg and hip pain.

Lifeboat crew members Andy Mitchell and Jim Brewster crew provided pain relief and first aid at the scene, supported by the beach lifeguards, until the ambulance arrived at about 2pm.

The beach lifeguard service is provided by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, which recruited four new lifeguards this year in addition to the five returning for their second summer season.

This year they have a new purpose-built first aid unit on the beach with medical supplies including oxygen and a defibrillator. All team members have lifeguarding and advanced first aid qualifications.



They are on duty every weekend until the summer holidays, when they will be there seven days a week until September.



