Injured coast path walker airlifted to hospital

The coastguard helicopter at the scene of the accident - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling and injuring himself on the South West Coast Path at Salcombe Hill on Saturday, May 21.

The man had fallen on the steep steps on the eastern side of the hill.

Beer Coastguard Rescue arrived at the scene to find a passing nurse had stopped to help the casualty and examined his injuries.

Exmouth Coastguard team also attended along with a paramedic from the South Western Ambulance Service, who confirmed that an airlift would be needed because it would be too difficult to move the casualty up or down the steep hill on a stretcher.

The coastguard helicopter was called out and the injured man was winched on board and flown to the RD&E hospital.

The coastguard rescue teams have thanked the nurse for his help, and expressed gratitude to the members of the public who followed their safety instructions around the landing and take-off of the helicopter.