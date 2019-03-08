Outstanding care highlighted in Sidmouth care service's 'good' CQC report

Fourways Community Care team members Andrea Steward, manager, Annie Hannant, co-ordinator, Rachel Evans White, registered manager, and carers Gemma Davison and Julie Lovell. Picture: Fourways Community Care Archant

A Sidmouth care service that provides 'exceptional' support to people at home has been rated 'good' by health inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fourways Community Care was praised by a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector in its latest report.

The Glen Road domiciliary care service was considered good in four categories of safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

Following its last inspection in 2016, the inspector said the service had improved to outstanding for its care.

The inspector found on visit to people's homes that care and support was given at a person's pace and was clear trusting relationships had been built.

The report said carers ensure people at risk of being social isolated attended events including summer parties or provided Christmas Day lunch at no charge.

The inspector said: "People were truly respected and valued as individuals; and empowered as partners in their care in an exceptional service."

Fourways Community Care provides personal care for people at home through short visits at key points at the day, longer visits and 24 hour care to around 50 people in Sidmouth.

The inspector said: "Staff spoke passionately about the people they supported and were clearly committed to providing a responsive and caring service in line with people's wishes.

"Staff were particularly sensitive to times when people needed caring and compassionate support and often went 'the extra mile' to support people's emotional well being."

The report said the service had adopted a new rota and care planning system, a positive culture and well-led team.

The inspector said: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests."

Andrea Steward, manager for Fourways Community Care, said her team of 35 were all caring and deserving of the report.

"We were really pleased to receive an outstanding in caring from CQC.

"Most carers go above and beyond in everything that is asked of them and this reflects in receiving the outstanding in caring. We have been providing care to the local community since 2010. All our staff are local and know the area well."