Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Behind the lens with Sidmouth Photographic Club

PUBLISHED: 10:03 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 01 August 2019

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: Bob Reynolds

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Archant

Interesting places provide inspiration for Sidmouth photographers.

Ironbridge Evening. Picture: Tony SpoonerIronbridge Evening. Picture: Tony Spooner

Among the numerous benefits of belonging to a photography club are the creative inspiration and technical training available and there are no better opportunities to improve your technique than during the varied excursions organised by Sidmouth Photographic Club.

Recent destinations have included London, Exeter and Cardiff as well as a programme of walking trips in East Devon and on Dartmoor.

Hot Lips. Picture: Michael GinsbergHot Lips. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Relaxed and friendly, the trips provide inspiring locations and introduce members to new techniques, such as night-time photography, for example, with experienced members on hand to help with technical questions where needed.

The club also hosts regular speakers and tutorials covering a range of topics such as colour management, studio lighting and macro photography and there are practical workshops to help everyone get the best out of their cameras and equipment.

Golden Landscape at Kilve. Picture: Mike HawkridgeGolden Landscape at Kilve. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

More information on the club and the forthcoming programme of events can be found at:  www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook: @sidmouthphotographicclub

Humans, Four. Picture: Tony SpoonerHumans, Four. Picture: Tony Spooner

Ferris Wheel Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop MPIFerris Wheel Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI

Evening at Budleigh. Picture: Tony SpoonerEvening at Budleigh. Picture: Tony Spooner

Diamonds and Triangles. Picture: Mike HawkridgeDiamonds and Triangles. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Group at Keble's Seat. Picture: Bob ReynoldsThe Group at Keble's Seat. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Bat Building. Picture: Michael Ginsberg-Bat Building. Picture: Michael Ginsberg-

Harpford Church. Picture: Bob ReynoldsHarpford Church. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Walking the Dog at Weston. Picture: Mike HawkridgeWalking the Dog at Weston. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Assorted Shapes and Sizes. Picture: Mike HawkridgeAssorted Shapes and Sizes. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Two of Everything Three of Some. Picture: Mike HawkridgeTwo of Everything Three of Some. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Printer. Picture: Tony SpoonerThe Printer. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Big Issue. Picture: Tony SpoonerThe Big Issue. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Castle, The Dragon and the Keep. Picture: Tony Velterop MPIThe Castle, The Dragon and the Keep. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI

Smoke and Mirrors. Picture: Tony SpoonerSmoke and Mirrors. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Scoop. Picture: Michael GinsbergThe Scoop. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Opposite the Quay. Picture: Michael GinsbergOpposite the Quay. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

No Rush Hour. Picture: Michael GinsbergNo Rush Hour. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Underpass. Picture: Michael GinsbergUnderpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

River Thames. Picture: Michael GinsbergRiver Thames. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

King's Cross. Picture: Mike HawkridgeKing's Cross. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Johnny Eager. Picture: Mike HawkridgeJohnny Eager. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Behind the lens with Sidmouth Photographic Club

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Fire safety proposals could have bigger impact on Sidmouth says station commander

Sidmouth Fire Station Commander Steve Fowler. Ref shs 31 19TI 9461. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth exit Palairet Memorial Trophy after defeat by Tiverton

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth suffer rare clean sweep of senior XI league defeats

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Soutar lead Sidmouth Running Club members home at the Jurassic Coast 10k

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Jurassic Coast 10k meeting. Picture: SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists