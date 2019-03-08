Behind the lens with Sidmouth Photographic Club
PUBLISHED: 10:03 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 01 August 2019
Archant
Interesting places provide inspiration for Sidmouth photographers.
Among the numerous benefits of belonging to a photography club are the creative inspiration and technical training available and there are no better opportunities to improve your technique than during the varied excursions organised by Sidmouth Photographic Club.
Recent destinations have included London, Exeter and Cardiff as well as a programme of walking trips in East Devon and on Dartmoor.
Relaxed and friendly, the trips provide inspiring locations and introduce members to new techniques, such as night-time photography, for example, with experienced members on hand to help with technical questions where needed.
The club also hosts regular speakers and tutorials covering a range of topics such as colour management, studio lighting and macro photography and there are practical workshops to help everyone get the best out of their cameras and equipment.
More information on the club and the forthcoming programme of events can be found at: www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook: @sidmouthphotographicclub
