Behind the lens with Sidmouth Photographic Club

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: Bob Reynolds Archant

Interesting places provide inspiration for Sidmouth photographers.

Ironbridge Evening. Picture: Tony Spooner Ironbridge Evening. Picture: Tony Spooner

Among the numerous benefits of belonging to a photography club are the creative inspiration and technical training available and there are no better opportunities to improve your technique than during the varied excursions organised by Sidmouth Photographic Club.

Recent destinations have included London, Exeter and Cardiff as well as a programme of walking trips in East Devon and on Dartmoor.

Hot Lips. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Hot Lips. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Relaxed and friendly, the trips provide inspiring locations and introduce members to new techniques, such as night-time photography, for example, with experienced members on hand to help with technical questions where needed.

The club also hosts regular speakers and tutorials covering a range of topics such as colour management, studio lighting and macro photography and there are practical workshops to help everyone get the best out of their cameras and equipment.

Golden Landscape at Kilve. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Golden Landscape at Kilve. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

More information on the club and the forthcoming programme of events can be found at: www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook: @sidmouthphotographicclub

Humans, Four. Picture: Tony Spooner Humans, Four. Picture: Tony Spooner

Ferris Wheel Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI Ferris Wheel Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI

Evening at Budleigh. Picture: Tony Spooner Evening at Budleigh. Picture: Tony Spooner

Diamonds and Triangles. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Diamonds and Triangles. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Group at Keble's Seat. Picture: Bob Reynolds The Group at Keble's Seat. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Bat Building. Picture: Michael Ginsberg- Bat Building. Picture: Michael Ginsberg-

Harpford Church. Picture: Bob Reynolds Harpford Church. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Walking the Dog at Weston. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Walking the Dog at Weston. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Assorted Shapes and Sizes. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Assorted Shapes and Sizes. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Two of Everything Three of Some. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Two of Everything Three of Some. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Printer. Picture: Tony Spooner The Printer. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Big Issue. Picture: Tony Spooner The Big Issue. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Castle, The Dragon and the Keep. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI The Castle, The Dragon and the Keep. Picture: Tony Velterop MPI

Smoke and Mirrors. Picture: Tony Spooner Smoke and Mirrors. Picture: Tony Spooner

The Scoop. Picture: Michael Ginsberg The Scoop. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Opposite the Quay. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Opposite the Quay. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

No Rush Hour. Picture: Michael Ginsberg No Rush Hour. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Underpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Underpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

River Thames. Picture: Michael Ginsberg River Thames. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

King's Cross. Picture: Mike Hawkridge King's Cross. Picture: Mike Hawkridge