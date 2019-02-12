Advanced search

Internet safety workshop to launch monthly workshops at The Lighthouse in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 February 2019

Sidmouth based IT-consultant Michael Mertens will be the first to lead the monthly workshop at The Lighthouse. Picture: The Lighthouse Sidmouth

Archant

A workshop aimed at helping small and self-employed business owners feel safer online is being launched as part of a series of free sessions at Sidmouth’s new shared workspace.

The Lighthouse, which opened in Mill Street last month, plans to feature a range of guest speakers at the workshop, on the third Wednesday of every month.

Member and Sidmouth based IT-consultant Michael Mertens, will share practical advice on how to stay safe on the web at the talk next Wednesday (February 20).

Cathy Debenham, who co-founded The Lighthouse, said: “IT security is an issue for many small businesses and self employed people.

“When you set up your own business you leave behind all the trappings of corporate life.

“Suddenly there is no IT department to ring when your computer crashes. “This workshop will help us feel more in control.”

Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-safe-on-the-web-tickets-56280675014 to book.

