Advanced search

Digital Decoded

'Distinctive' vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:54 08 July 2019

Archant

Rare and 'distinctive' vintage bikes have been stolen from an address in Sidmouth.

A police spokesman said the three pedal cycles were stolen from a property on East Hill between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Among the stolen items are a red and orange Raleigh men's sports bike, an orange Raleigh men's sport bike with chrome front spikes, and a blue Dawes women's racing bike were stolen.

Damage was also caused to other bicycles on the victim's property.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Officers have appealed for information over the distinctive items and have asked the public to keep an eye out for them."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number: CR/052872/19.

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Toucans all set for big Honiton Netball League meeting with Beer Blazers

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Mission to reunite urn with owner

Sharlene Hoskin's son Teejay spotted the shiny item on the ground, which turned out to be a small urn containing ashes at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sharlene Hoskin

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists