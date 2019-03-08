'Distinctive' vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Archant

Rare and 'distinctive' vintage bikes have been stolen from an address in Sidmouth.

A police spokesman said the three pedal cycles were stolen from a property on East Hill between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Among the stolen items are a red and orange Raleigh men's sports bike, an orange Raleigh men's sport bike with chrome front spikes, and a blue Dawes women's racing bike were stolen.

Damage was also caused to other bicycles on the victim's property.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Officers have appealed for information over the distinctive items and have asked the public to keep an eye out for them."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number: CR/052872/19.