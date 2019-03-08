Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

PUBLISHED: 14:04 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 24 May 2019

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Archant

An investigation has been launched to ascertain how a tread on a Sidmouth bridge became broken amid rumours a dog bin collection van drove over it.

A Sidmouth dog walker claims he witnessed the vehicle being driven over the bridge - used primarily by cyclists and pedestrians - in The Byes.

However, East Devon District Council (EDDC) said after examining the bridge, it found no 'serious damage', but discovered a broken tread.

A spokesman for EDDC confirmed the authority was investigating the cause of the damage, and pledged to take 'appropriate action' once the inquiry had finished.

They said: "We have inspected the bridge and can find no serious damage bar a broken tread, which we will replace as a matter of priority.

"However, we are working with our dog bin contractor to ascertain whether the incident involved one of their vehicles.

"We would certainly not expect our own drivers who work in the park or any of our contractors to drive over the bridge - they are already instructed not to drive over pedestrian bridges and know that they must access The Byes from the road gates.

"We will take appropriate action once the investigation has been concluded."

The bridge was closed for three weeks in March this year for repair works - beams and 37 wooden planks were replaced, while repairs were made to posts.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Sidmouth Grandmother’s Cup joy for Sue Dowen

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth chairman chat – ‘It’s been a super start across the board’

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

SRC quartet take part in the Greenbow Exmouth Land and Sea Race.

Running at sunset
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists