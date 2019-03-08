Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC Archant

An investigation has been launched to ascertain how a tread on a Sidmouth bridge became broken amid rumours a dog bin collection van drove over it.

A Sidmouth dog walker claims he witnessed the vehicle being driven over the bridge - used primarily by cyclists and pedestrians - in The Byes.

However, East Devon District Council (EDDC) said after examining the bridge, it found no 'serious damage', but discovered a broken tread.

A spokesman for EDDC confirmed the authority was investigating the cause of the damage, and pledged to take 'appropriate action' once the inquiry had finished.

They said: "We have inspected the bridge and can find no serious damage bar a broken tread, which we will replace as a matter of priority.

"However, we are working with our dog bin contractor to ascertain whether the incident involved one of their vehicles.

"We would certainly not expect our own drivers who work in the park or any of our contractors to drive over the bridge - they are already instructed not to drive over pedestrian bridges and know that they must access The Byes from the road gates.

"We will take appropriate action once the investigation has been concluded."

The bridge was closed for three weeks in March this year for repair works - beams and 37 wooden planks were replaced, while repairs were made to posts.