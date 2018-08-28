Police launch investigation into alleged nightclub assault

Archant

An investigation has been launched into a reported assault at an Exeter nightclub on Monday evening (December 17).

The incident is alleged to have occurred in and outside of Fever and Boutique night club in Mary Arches Street, Exeter.

A woman from Ottery is alleged to have suffered a number of injuries.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Officers will be reviewing CCTV of the incident to see if there is a matter that will need further policing intervention.”