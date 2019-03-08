Investigation launched after elderly man suffers serious leg injury in Ottery

An elderly man suffered a serious leg injury following an alleged assault in Ottery St Mary.

Police are investigating an incident on Tip Hill around 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 22.

A police spokesman said: "An elderly male suffered a serious leg injury after falling into the road as a result of the incident, which happened in Tip Hill."

Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/095615/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org