Advanced search

Latest The New European

Investigation launched after elderly man suffers serious leg injury in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 10:26 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 25 October 2019

Archant

An elderly man suffered a serious leg injury following an alleged assault in Ottery St Mary.

Police are investigating an incident on Tip Hill around 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 22.

A police spokesman said: "An elderly male suffered a serious leg injury after falling into the road as a result of the incident, which happened in Tip Hill."

Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/095615/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Seniors’ Charity Bowl joy for Rob Owen

Barry Jones receives his medal trophy from seniors captain Chris Grubb and also in the picture are second and third placed Colston Herbert and John Hicks. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club’s Laura Broughton completes the Haldon Night Race

Sidmouth Running Club member Laura Broughton at the Haldon Night 10k meeting. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth and Budleigh ladies meeting ends in an honourable draw

Sidmouth Bowls Club's men's champion Andrew Lowe receives his trophy. Picture SBC

Sidmouth U15 girls win well on visit to Teignmouth

Action from the Sidmouth Under-15 girls victory at Teignmouth. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth Town teams looking to kick-start their campaigns with wins on the final Saturday of October

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists