Highly acclaimed Irish pipers to perform at Sidholme Hotel, in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

Gay McKeon

Gay McKeon

Archant

The Sidholme Hotel will be hosting its own Celtic celebrations for Burn's Night.

Padraig McGovernPadraig McGovern

During a weekend, when many people will be celebrating Scottish culture and Burn's Night events, the Sidholme Hotel in Sidmouth will be hosting its own Celtic celebrations.

A local group of 25 Irish pipers, and two internationally acclaimed pipers from Dublin, will be running piping workshops from January 24-26.

The workshops will be enriched by the wealth of experience from its guest tutors namely, Gay McKeon and Padraig McGovern.

Gay McKeon took an interest in uilleann piping in the 1960s, and has since toured and recorded extensively with many renowned Irish piper artists.

A spokesman said: "Gay has taught piping for 40 years. His experience will be an asset to the January workshops.

"Similarly, Padraig McGovern is a highly regarded tutor of the Uilleann Pipes and has toured extensively."

In addition to the workshops, there will be a concert in the Sidholme Hotel, at 8pm, with all funds raised going towards the music room's new chandeliers.

