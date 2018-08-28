Advanced search

Internationally famous Irish pipe player at Sidholme Music Room, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 January 2019

Brian McNamara, Uilleann pipes player. Picture: Mick Megee

Megee Associates

Brian McNamara is an accomplished player and is said to have a unique style

The uilleann pipes are a traditional Irish form of the bagpipes, and Brian McNamara is an internationally respected performer and tutor.

And, he will be performing a free concert next Saturday (February 2) from 8pm at the Sidholme Music Room to raise money for the Music Room Restoration Fund.

Brian comes from the musically rich rural region of County Leitrim, which has been prominently associated with the preservation and performance of traditional Irish music. Brian’s style is regarded as unique and has been described as beautifully sweet, articulate, controlled, staccato yet flowing, underpinned by definite phrasing and strong rhythm.

He will be joined by special guests Alan Burton (uilleann pipes, reedmaker, pipemaker), Nick Scott (uilleann pipes) and other local pipers.

Visit christianguild.co.uk/sidholme for more information.

