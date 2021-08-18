News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Ottery is 'gourmet town of the South West' says community group

Logo Icon

Ottery St Mary Friends of Phyllis Baxter

Published: 8:00 AM August 18, 2021   
One of the outstanding views on offer at the open day at Ottery St Mary Church. Ref sho 29 19TI 7720

Is Ottery fast becoming the gourmet town of the South West? - Credit: Terry Ife

It has always amazed us that Ottery St Mary 50 years ago, a town with a population of around 4,898 inhabitants according to the 2011 census, once had a total of eight pubs.
Four of those closed in the last few years but the remaining ones have been joined by around 17 eateries where you can enjoy either a cup of tea or coffee; a proper English breakfast; a pub lunch; fish and chips or simply have a taste of international food: Gujarati, Chinese, Italian, Turkish, Kashimiri, Indian, among others. 
If you want to go further afield without leaving the parish, you can also find three more well known pubs and a farm shop serving tea, coffee and even hot chocolate plus an incredible range of local produce. 
We believe that the extensive food variety offered in town and the ability of the owners to diversify and to accommodate their services to the lockdown demands, was a great contributing factor to the wellbeing of the parish residents during the pandemic. 
Many of those restaurants and pubs switched to offering takeaway and delivery services which kept everybody happy and cared for. If you enjoy preparing your own food, in Ottery you will find enough retailers that will provide you with the best, fresh and top quality products - from butchers to a wine merchant, a greengrocer, and a fishmonger. 
Even your pets are very well looked after in Ottery if you take a walk to the Finnimore Industrial Estate and visit the pet and country shop there or aim for the newly opened one in Broad Street.
The friendly and professional service of our eateries acts as a magnet to visitors and residents alike. If you happen to be in Ottery this summer, don’t miss the opportunity that the Gourmet Town of the South West is offering you.
Whatever your taste for food is, you will be able to find it within 100 or so metres of any place you stand in the Square.

Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth Model Railway Group

Model railway fans get the trains up and running again after lockdown

Tim Dixon

person
Young festival supporters say hello to morris dancers

Folk Festival organisers applaud volunteers and supporters

Jackie Butler - SFF Press Office

Logo Icon
Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High S

Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Granny's Attic at the Blackmore Gardens

Folk festival in review: Granny's Attic returns

Delia Pemberton

Logo Icon