Published: 8:00 AM August 18, 2021

It has always amazed us that Ottery St Mary 50 years ago, a town with a population of around 4,898 inhabitants according to the 2011 census, once had a total of eight pubs.

Four of those closed in the last few years but the remaining ones have been joined by around 17 eateries where you can enjoy either a cup of tea or coffee; a proper English breakfast; a pub lunch; fish and chips or simply have a taste of international food: Gujarati, Chinese, Italian, Turkish, Kashimiri, Indian, among others.

If you want to go further afield without leaving the parish, you can also find three more well known pubs and a farm shop serving tea, coffee and even hot chocolate plus an incredible range of local produce.

We believe that the extensive food variety offered in town and the ability of the owners to diversify and to accommodate their services to the lockdown demands, was a great contributing factor to the wellbeing of the parish residents during the pandemic.

Many of those restaurants and pubs switched to offering takeaway and delivery services which kept everybody happy and cared for. If you enjoy preparing your own food, in Ottery you will find enough retailers that will provide you with the best, fresh and top quality products - from butchers to a wine merchant, a greengrocer, and a fishmonger.

Even your pets are very well looked after in Ottery if you take a walk to the Finnimore Industrial Estate and visit the pet and country shop there or aim for the newly opened one in Broad Street.

The friendly and professional service of our eateries acts as a magnet to visitors and residents alike. If you happen to be in Ottery this summer, don’t miss the opportunity that the Gourmet Town of the South West is offering you.

Whatever your taste for food is, you will be able to find it within 100 or so metres of any place you stand in the Square.