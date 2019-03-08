Trick or treat! Is this Newton Poppleford home the best decorated Halloween haunt?

Marie Howe likes to make an effort for children at her Newton Poppleford home on Halloween. Picture: Aaron Howe Archant

Young trick or treaters will be delighted or frightened this evening as they head out to celebrate Halloween.

Residents entering into the spooky spirit have been hard at work decorating their properties for this evening.

Marie Howe, in Newton Poppleford, is no exception and her son Aaron believes her house, off Back Lane, has 'won Halloween'.

He said: "I think mother just won Halloween, be sure to pay her a visit.

"Every year she tries to go all out for Halloween for the children. This year is absolutely brilliant."

What do you think? Could Marie's house be the best decorate house in the area?

If you think it can be beaten send in your photos to sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk