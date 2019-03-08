New season of concerts by The Isca Ensemble

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:55 14 September 2019

Trombonist Raddon Stephenson will be playing at the November concert. Picture: Supplied by artist

The Isca Ensemble and MD Roger Hendy has announced details of four major programmes in its new season of concerts, which are predominantly staged in Sidmouth Parish Church.

This highly successful orchestra of experienced players continues to bring to East Devon a rich selection of popular classics with national and internationally renowned soloists.

Over the years it has built up a large audience base and continues to raise funds for charities especially Hospiscare.

The first concert is in Exeter Cathedral on Saturday, October 19 at 7.30pm and features the large combined forces of the Isca Ensemble Chorus, Exeter University Chapel Choir, the Maynard School Senior Choir and soloists Héloïse West (soprano), Michael Graham (tenor) and Tim Mirfin (bass).

Haydn's delightful short Te Deum is followed by the composer's glorious oratorio The Creation. Tickets at all prices are available online at www.iscaensemble.org.uk or at www.ticketsource.co.uk. Early booking is advised.

The orchestra returns to Sidmouth on Saturday, November 23 to present another spectacular programme - Aaron Copland's Rodeo Suite, the Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino with Raddon Stephenson (trombone) and the magnificent Organ Symphony by Saint-Saëns with Robert Millington (organ) and Alex Wilson (piano).

The special Christmas concert is on Saturday, December 21 and features music by Handel, Mozart's G major Violin concerto with the extremely talented Joel Munday as soloist and the delightful Scottish Symphony by Mendelssohn.

The internationally renowned violinist Joo Yeon Sir is the soloist with the orchestra on Saturday, March 28 next year in a performance of the idyllic Violin Concerto by Edward Elgar. There is certainly much to look forward to!

Tickets for the Sidmouth concerts can be purchased in advance online and at Paragon Books, 38 High Street, Sidmouth tel 01395 514516. For further information visit www.iscaensemble.org.uk.

ROGER HENDY

