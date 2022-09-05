Concert for Hospiscare begins Isca Ensemble's new season

The popular Isca Ensemble under its regular MD Roger Hendy commences its new season of concerts in Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, September 24, when it presents a special Chamber Orchestral Concert in aid of Hospiscare. The soloists on this occasion are Joel Munday – violin and Joe Sharp – oboe. Joel from Tedburn St. Mary has just graduated with a first-class Honours degree from the Royal College of Music and commences postgraduate studies in September. His musical career as a soloist/chamber musician is blossoming and he is well known to local audiences. He will be returning to Sidmouth on April 1 2023 to perform the exquisite Brahms Violin Concerto.

Oboist Joe Sharp - Credit: Contributed

Oboist Joe Sharp grew up in Yorkshire and began playing the oboe at the age of 15. He joined the Royal Marines Band Service in 1979 where he studied music before passing out of training school to join one of the five Royal Marines Bands. During his career he travelled the world extensively playing at many high-profile engagements. He was the services principal oboist for many years and performed many solos at the Royal Albert Hall and at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations. Joe lives in Exmouth and joined the Isca Ensemble in 2018 and plays a major role in the presentation of its concerts.

The programme on September 24 features Bach’s A minor Violin Concerto, Albinoni’s D minor Oboe Concerto, Bach’s Double Concerto for violin and oboe, Handel’s Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No 9 and a wonderful arrangement for string orchestra of ‘Crisantemi' by Puccini.

The Isca Ensemble will shortly be commencing rehearsals for its annual concert in Exeter Cathedral on Saturday, October 29 for Hospiscare when it will be joined by the renowned young Polish pianist Lucas Krupinski in a performance of Schumann’s Piano Concerto. Music by Rossini and Rachmaninov’s glorious Second Symphony also feature.

Complimentary tickets for the concert on 24th September in Sidmouth are available by email from Roger Hendy roghendy@gmail.com or at Paragon Books, High Street, Sidmouth tel. 01395 514516. Some tickets may be available at the door. For further details of all concerts visit www.iscaensemble.org.uk.