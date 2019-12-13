Isca Ensemble's final concert of 2019 in Sidmouth

The final concert this year by the Isca Ensemble takes place at Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, December 21, commencing at 7.30pm.

Yet again the orchestra has devised another popular classical programme including Handel's Arrival of the Queen of Sheba with local oboists Joe Sharp and Ben Edmonds, La Calinda by Delius and the beautifully crafted 'Scottish' Symphony by Mendelssohn.

Arguably one of the finest symphonies every written, it was inspired by Mendelssohn's famous tour of Scotland in 1829.

Images of Scotland lingered with the composer until in 1842 the symphony was finally completed and was first performed in Leipzig in March of that year.

A later performance took place in London when, after the concert, Mendelssohn was received at Buckingham Palace and Queen Victoria gave her gracious consent to the dedication of the symphony to her.

Devonian violinist Joel Munday, currently studying at the Royal College of Music, is the soloist in the exquisite G major Violin Concerto by Mozart.

Joel has had considerable success in competitions both nationally and internationally, including winning the RCM's Peter Morrison Competition in 2017 after a performance of Korngold's Violin Concerto, and currently holds a scholarship for advanced studies under Professor Ani Schnarch.

This year he has given recitals in Europe, America and Asia and attended the summer Bowdoin International Music Festival in Maine, USA and the Schloss Weinberg Festival in Austria. Last month he performed the Britten Violin Concerto in London for Nicola Benedetti.

Tickets for this concert may be obtained in advance online from the Isca Ensemble or Ticketsource as well as at Paragon Books, Sidmouth, 01395 514516.

The audience will also be able to enjoy wine, mince and savouries at the interval to add to the Christmas spirit of what promises to be another thoroughly enjoyable and professionally delivered programme.

Conductor Roger Hendy has also a very special short Christmas item up his sleeve to close the concert and wishes supporters of the Isca Ensemble warmest season's greetings.

Visit the Isca Esnsemble website for full details of this and other future concerts by the orchestra in Sidmouth and Exeter.

