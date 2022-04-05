Classical stars visit Sidmouth to perform with Isca Ensemble

The renowned South Korean violinist Joo Yeon Sir returns to Sidmouth to perform the Elgar Violin Concerto with the Isca Ensemble in Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday 23rd April at 7.30 pm. The all too rarely performed Elgar concerto is a true masterpiece. Most of the great violin concertos have close connections to great violinists and Edward Elgar’s Violin Concerto is consistent with this trait. His consultant and eventual dedicatee was the brilliant virtuoso Fritz Kreisler who gave the first performance with Elgar conducting in London in 1910. The first recording of the work was made at EMI's Abbey Road Studio 1 in June 1932 with the young Yehudi Menuhin as soloist working alongside the composer. Sibelius’s glorious Third Symphony and two popular Hungarian Dances by Brahms completes this exciting April Isca programme.

Commencing at 2.30 pm on Friday 22nd April, Joo Yeon will be directing a special violin masterclass featuring the young virtuoso Devonian violinist Joel Munday accompanied by the gifted local pianist Alex Wilson. The Violin concerto by Sibelius will be the main focus of study. Admission is free of charge - all welcome.

Classical guitarist James Girling - Credit: Contributed

The second Isca concert on Saturday 2nd July in Sidmouth Parish Church features the virtuoso classical guitarist James Girling from Manchester who will play the enchanting Fantasía para un gentilhombre, a concerto for guitar and orchestra by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo. Dvořák's glorious Symphony No 8 also features in this lovely programme. On Thursday 30th June at 8 pm, James will be presenting a special classical guitar recital comprising of many famous pieces for the instrument. Complimentary tickets can be obtained from Roger Hendy roghendy@gmail.com or at Paragon Books, Sidmouth. Admission is free of charge - all welcome.

Tickets for all Isca Ensemble Sidmouth orchestral concerts may be obtained in advance online at www.iscaensemble.org.uk and www.ticketsource.co.uk or at Paragon Books, 38 High Street, Sidmouth (tel. 01395 514516).