Isca Light Orchestra concert at Sidmouth Parish Church for Hospiscare

shs Alfie Pugh, the talented young composer. Picture: Roger Hendy Roger Hendy

Concert will feature a rich assortment of popular light orchestral music and jazz

The greatly anticipated concert entitled ‘Saturday Night is Music Night’ by the Isca Light Orchestra and five soloists under the direction of Roger Hendy, takes place at Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, February 2, at 7.30pm.

Closely following the format of BBC radio’s Friday Night is Music Night, it features a rich assortment of popular light orchestral music and jazz including works by Eric Coates, Shostakovich, Leroy Anderson, Ronald Binge, Robert Farnon, Ennio Morricone and Johann Strauss (Emperor Waltzes).

The orchestra has collaborated with the talented young Exeter composer, Alfie Pugh, who will direct his exciting commissioned piece Journey of a Feline Mind written for jazz combo and string orchestra. Tickets are available in advance at Paragon Books (tel 01395 514516) but some will be available on the door from 6.45pm.

This highly entertaining concert is in aid of Hospiscare and is not to be missed!

Roger Hendy