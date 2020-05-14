Advanced search

‘Isolation CD’ for friends of Sidmouth Town Band

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2020

Martin Cordy practising at home. Picture: Sidmouth Town Band

Martin Cordy practising at home. Picture: Sidmouth Town Band

Isolation is not stopping Sidmouth Town Band from getting creative in their own homes, creating a special CD for fans.

Musical director Adrian Harvey asked the band’s musicians to rehearse specific pieces of music and then record their individual parts.

Adrian has been using editing software to combine each individual recording into one collective piece.

The tracks were then emailed to more than 150 Friends of Sidmouth Town Band (FoSTB) and a CD was posted to those members not on email.

Unable to meet because of the current lockdown, members of Sidmouth’s multi-award-winning town band have been practising and creating music especially for FoSTB.

Among their chosen ‘band’ rooms, bass trombone player Martin practises in his den and Colette uses her craft room.

Principal cornet player Fiona and 12-year-old percussionist Adam prefer their dining rooms, whilst Karen opts for the conservatory and her son Harry practises on his drum kit in a spare bedroom.

While Amy likes the good acoustics in her bathroom and Nick prefers rehearsing in his lounge.

A band spokesman said: “During this difficult time of social distancing, some band members have been keeping in touch with FoSTB supporters by regular phone calls.

“Margaret is currently unable to go out, so cornet-player Claire often rings her to have a chat.

“Graham regularly rings Joyce, whose family live far away, and they share their joint passion for Chelsea Football Club. The pleasure of such conversations works both ways.”

Don’t forget to keep an ear out on a Thursday evening, as you may even hear Sidmouth Town Band members standing on their doorsteps, accompanying their neighbours’ clapping, in support of key workers.

“Even in isolation, Sidmouth Town Band continues to be at the heart of the Sid Valley community,” the spokesman added.

To become a Friend of Sidmouth Town Band, contact Andrea by emailing thegoslings24@gmail.com or call 01395 513973.

Membership is £10 a year.

