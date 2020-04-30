Sidbury girl, 7, draws pictures to raise money for animal park

A seven-year-old Sidbury Primary School pupil has set herself an animal art challenge to raise money for her favourite wildlife attraction.

Issy Ashbullby was due to visit the Axe Valley Animal Park in Kilmington to celebrate her seventh birthday this month.

With the park closed because of the coronavirus crisis, she decided to take the 2.6 challenge to raise money towards its running costs.

Issy is drawing 26 pictures of the animals at the park and inviting donations via the GoFundMe website.

Her mother Katherine Ashbullby said: “It’s a very special family run park with animals from lemurs, zebras and meerkats to snakes, and a very cute armadillo.

“It is run by a really lovely couple who are currently trying to manage the very high costs of feeding and caring for so many animals.

“The park has a brilliant education side, with an education officer who teaches the children so much.

