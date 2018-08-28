Advanced search

RNIB and Devon Insight to launch one-to-one IT sessions for visually impaired in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 February 2019

Sidmouth Library

Sidmouth Library

Archant

A new series of one-to-one IT sessions to help visually impaired people around Sidmouth is set to launch after a successful volunteer recruitment day.

Devon Insight and the RNIB held a digital day in Sidmouth Library to talk about the new venture which will support people with sight-loss and their technological needs.

The weekly sessions are set to launch from Monday, March 4 and would be one-to-one with a volunteer in the library on Mondays between 2pm and 4pm. Booking will be required.

Yvonne Brooks, RNIB’s technology for life co-ordinator, said: “We expect the majority will be mobile phones and tablets. This could be people who have such devices and want help to use them or people who don’t yet have such devices but are interested to find out how they could use them.”

If you would be interesting in volunteering or would like to attend a session email yvonne.brooks@rnib.org.uk or phone 01722 345445.

