Ottery family full of beans as four members take part in panto

Juliet Squire and her three daughters all appear in the pantomime. Picture: David Jefferys David Jefferys

Four members of the same Ottery St Mary family are appearing in The Riverside Players' production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Harriet Squire is in the lead role as Jack, who climbs the magic beanstalk, defeats the evil giant and saves the day.

Her younger sister Martha plays Princess Charlotte, and her other sister Florence enjoys fooling around as Jack's brother Simple Simon, who sets the story in motion when he swaps the family cow for a bag of 'worthless' beans.

Their mother Juliet Squire, who runs The Sewing Box in Ottery, is appearing as Queen Crumble.

The show, written by Alan P Frayn, is the traditional pantomime battle between goodies and baddies, with plenty of audience interaction.

The pantomime will be staged at Newton Poppleford Village Hall, from Wednesday, February 12 until Saturday, February 15.

The shows start at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. For tickets ring 01395 568897.