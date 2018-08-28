Advanced search

Jack and the Beanstalk to tell giant tale in West Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:31 26 December 2018

Jack and the Beanstalk comes to West Hill in January. Picture: Wonder Productions

Audiences are set to go on a giant adventure this new year as West Hill prepares for its annual pantomime.

This year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk will once again be brought to life by Wonder Productions across two days.

It is the ninth show the production company has performed and will again take place at West Hill Village Hall.

The family show will follow the Trott family, who are living in hard times, resulting in the sale of their beloved cow for some mouldy beans. Young Jack will have to face off against a hungry giant, after Jill is captured.

The show begins at 6.30pm on Friday, January 4, and 1pm on Saturday, January 5.

Refreshments, snacks, and raffle tickets will be available. There is a seating area for children near the stage. All proceeds will go to village hall improvements.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children and can be bought from West Hill Post Office or calling 01404 814191.

