Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

PUBLISHED: 08:31 31 December 2018

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

Alfie is an old man and is a 12-year-old Jack Russell. He has been with the Arc Animal Rescue Centre for just over two months.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, has appealed to anyone who could find it in their hearts to take this little chap home.

Alfie is on medication for a heart condition but the charity said they will pay for his medication for the rest of his life. Crystal said: “Because of his medication, Alfie needs a cat flap so he could go when he needs or needs a home with a kitchen with tiled flooring, where any accidents could be clean up easily.”

Alfie would prefer to not live with children or cats but could possibly live with another small female dog.

Crystal said: “He is very affectionate and loves his walks. He is a nice little dog that would make a lovely companion for a mature owner.”

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.

Read the Herald in the coming weeks to see more features on the dogs in need of a forever home.

