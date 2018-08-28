Advanced search

Sidmouth landmark to close as crucial restoration begins

PUBLISHED: 14:47 20 December 2018

Jacob's Ladder view. Ref esr 08-16SH 5808. Picture: Simon Horn

Jacob's Ladder view. Ref esr 08-16SH 5808. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Essential maintenance works will begin in the new year to restore decaying parts of a popular Sidmouth landmark.

Jacob’s Ladder will be closed from Thursday, January 3 as contractors fix areas showing signs of rot.

The refurbishment is scheduled to take two weeks but could possibly take three depending on the weather.

While Jacob’s Ladder is closed, the public are advised to use the nearby slipway or alternative sets of steps to reach the area below.

The steps from Connaught Gardens to the beach below have been in place since the 19th century and the structure is a Grade II listed building.

There are also further plans to replace steel bars and repaint the ladder in early 2019.

Contactors C Sansom Ltd have been employed by East Devon District Council (EDDC) to ensure the safety and longevity of the ladder. and they will replace any areas that are showing signs of rot.

Cllr Tom Wright, EDDC’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We thank the public for their patience and understanding while the council undertakes this essential maintenance to Jacobs Ladder, which we are carrying out during a period of very low usage. The future safety of users of this important feature of Sidmouth and East Devon’s coastline is our priority.

