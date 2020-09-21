Repainting and repairs of Jacob’s Ladder set to begin

Jacob's Ladder in Sidmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Sidmouth’s iconic Jacob’s Ladder is due to be repainted and will undergo structural repairs from Tuesday (September 22).

The Grade II-listed structure, originally built in the early 20th century, hasn’t been painted for six years and, due to the ladder’s coastal location, is in need of a coat of paint.

It has also become stained by corroding metal elements and several corroding tie bars need replacing.

The works are anticipated to take two weeks to complete.

During this period, Jacob’s Ladder will be closed to the public and will be surrounded by scaffold.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment said: “We realise this will be inconvenient to some, but the dates were specifically chosen not to clash with our busy summer season, but also provide suitable conditions for the scaffolding to be erected and work to be carried out safely in this extremely exposed location.”