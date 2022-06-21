Jane Corry visiting Ottery next month

One well-known author from Sidmouth will be giving a talk at The Institute, Ottery St Mary, next month.

The Sunday Times best-selling author Jane Corry will be in Ottery on Friday, July ,1 at 2:30pm, the Friends of Ottery Library has announced.

Jane Corry is a former magazine journalist who spent three years working as the writer-in-residence of a high-security prison which inspired her books.

During her talk, Jane will be giving tips on how to write a best-seller, as well as telling people about her new novel 'We All Have Our Secrets'.

Jane's books are available to borrow from Ottery St Mary Library or you can purchase them from the Curious Otter bookshop.

The Friends Of Ottery Library provides invaluable support to the library in different ways. In the past, they have funded prizes for children's competitions, support for library events, and purchased items such as Chrome books to enable us to run community groups such as code club.

The tickets cost £5 and are on sale at both Ottery Library and The Curious Otter bookshop in Ottery. Money raised from the event will go directly towards similar library services for the community.