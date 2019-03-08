Brain tumour patient inspires new novel

Charlotte and Angela Reid at a Brain Tumour Research reception in 2018. Picture: Brain Tumour Research Brain Tumour Research.

An 18-year-old with a brain tumour is the inspiration for a new novel with proceeds helping to fight the disease.

Author Janet Dowling has been inspired by the life of Charlotte Reid, from Sidmouth, who has spent the past two months in and out of hospital due to complications with a brain tumour which was diagnosed four years ago.

Janet’s new book Story Hats for Charlotte is a children’s book which will retell traditional tales involving hats, and is available from Saturday 9 March in Sidmouth shops.

The author said: “When I heard about Charlotte’s story and the people of Sidmouth helping to fundraise in her name, I immediately wanted to get involved, to help raise awareness of this dreadful disease.”

The book will be published ahead of Wear A Hat Day which encourages people to don their favourite headgear and raise awareness of the disease.

Charlotte and her family have been fundraisers for Brain Tumour Research since her diagnosis and have so far raised £16,000 of a £19,000 target – the cost of a week of research at one of Brain Tumour Research’s centres of excellence.

When the family had to take a step back to focus on Charlotte’s health, members of the local community railed together to help and between March 23-30, the Sidmouth supporters will hold coffee mornings and bucket collections to raise money.

Alexa Baker, one of the organisers of Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Day events, and a friend of the Reids, said: “We are very grateful to Janet for helping us to support Charlotte and her family after what has been a very difficult and turbulent time for them all.”

Email Alexa Baker at alexa@toucan-ltd.co.uk to find out more about Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Day week.

To get involved in Wear A Hat Day, or donate, visit www.wearahatday.org or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5.