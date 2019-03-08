Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brain tumour patient inspires new novel

PUBLISHED: 12:27 10 March 2019

Charlotte and Angela Reid at a Brain Tumour Research reception in 2018. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Charlotte and Angela Reid at a Brain Tumour Research reception in 2018. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research.

An 18-year-old with a brain tumour is the inspiration for a new novel with proceeds helping to fight the disease.

Author Janet Dowling has been inspired by the life of Charlotte Reid, from Sidmouth, who has spent the past two months in and out of hospital due to complications with a brain tumour which was diagnosed four years ago.

Janet’s new book Story Hats for Charlotte is a children’s book which will retell traditional tales involving hats, and is available from Saturday 9 March in Sidmouth shops.

The author said: “When I heard about Charlotte’s story and the people of Sidmouth helping to fundraise in her name, I immediately wanted to get involved, to help raise awareness of this dreadful disease.”

The book will be published ahead of Wear A Hat Day which encourages people to don their favourite headgear and raise awareness of the disease.

Charlotte and her family have been fundraisers for Brain Tumour Research since her diagnosis and have so far raised £16,000 of a £19,000 target – the cost of a week of research at one of Brain Tumour Research’s centres of excellence.

When the family had to take a step back to focus on Charlotte’s health, members of the local community railed together to help and between March 23-30, the Sidmouth supporters will hold coffee mornings and bucket collections to raise money.

Alexa Baker, one of the organisers of Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Day events, and a friend of the Reids, said: “We are very grateful to Janet for helping us to support Charlotte and her family after what has been a very difficult and turbulent time for them all.”

Email Alexa Baker at alexa@toucan-ltd.co.uk to find out more about Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Day week.

To get involved in Wear A Hat Day, or donate, visit www.wearahatday.org or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery MOT tester sentenced for issuing hundreds of fake certificates

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery MOT tester sentenced for issuing hundreds of fake certificates

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Brain tumour patient inspires new novel

Charlotte and Angela Reid at a Brain Tumour Research reception in 2018. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Drop-in day held to discuss proposed air ambulance site

Attendees of a drop-in session discussing West Hill's proposed air ambulance landing site. Photo: Otter Vale Probus Club

My town, with Seaton councillor Heather Sanham

Heather Sanham

Sidmouth RFC knocked off top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves win / Otters fail University examination - Saturday sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Two free kicks condemn Ottery to defeat away at University of Exeter

Ottery away at Beer. Ref shsp 08 19TI 0366. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists