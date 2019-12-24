Activities to benefit body and mind at Sidmouth Library in January

The fixed exercise bike at Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library Archant

Exercises and activities to benefit the body and mind take place in Sidmouth Library during January.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yoga among the bookshelves at Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library Yoga among the bookshelves at Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Every year, libraries across Devon run the Active Life Active Mind programme, with a range of free events promoting health and well-being.

Active Life Active Mind encourages people to try new activities and learn new skills, take some gentle exercise, or simply to meet like-minded people. Last year Sidmouth Library hosted talks on healthy eating and bike riding, and the chance to try reflexology and yoga.

The 2020 events begin on Friday, January 10, with a board game day. A variety of games will be available for anyone to drop in and play, giving their brain a workout and having fun at the same time.

On Monday, January 13, from 10am until 11am, there will be a free drop-in Body Balance Class with Les Mills from LED Leisure. Body Balance is a yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates workout that builds flexibility and strength with controlled breathing, stretches and poses. It is a low-impact exercise, suitable for all ages and abilities. Again, there is no need to book.

Carpet curling at Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library Carpet curling at Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library

LED Leisure is also lending the library a fixed exercise bike from Monday, January 13 until Friday, January 17. The library will be seeing how many miles staff and customers can cycle in five days - listening to an audiobook if they would like to. The bike will be available to people of all ages.

A carpet curling session took place at the library in October this year and was so popular that it will be making a comeback on Monday, January 20 from 10am until 1pm. The unique indoor sport enables people to experience the competitiveness of traditional curling, without the need for an ice rink.

January will end with a week of LEGO challenges at the library. Every day from Monday 27 to Friday 31, the library will be setting a new LEGO challenge for all ages, such as who can make the best car or the tallest tower.

All events are free, but donations are welcome. For more details visit the library or call 01395 512192.