Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons Archant

The former Neighbours star helped Sidmouth’s Surfers Against Sewage at the weekend in their quest to rid the beach of rubbish.

The actor posted a picture of himself and two volunteers on his Instagram captioned “Inspiring people on the beach yesterday. Selfless energy! These people are volunteers We can change our planet, we need to educate and repair ...”

Jason Donovan rose to fame when he appeared in the Australian soap Neighbours. He went on to have a successful pop career highlighted by his duet with Kylie Minogue, “Especially For You”, reaching number one in 1989.

He was in the area on his “Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour”

Surfers Against Sewage work to protect oceans, beaches and wildlife and organise many beach cleans throughout the South West and the UK. Visit www.sas.org.uk to find your nearest one.

For full picture credit, click here.