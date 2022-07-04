Jazz and cream tea to raise funds for Hospiscare

An afternoon of jazz with a cream tea is taking place on the lawn of Coldharbour Farm House in August to raise money for Hospiscare.

The event, hosted by Ottery Friends of Hospiscare, will feature music from local vocalist Michelle Mae. There will also be a raffle and cake stall.

It will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 2pm until 4pm.

Tickets must be bought in advance and are £10 per person, non-refundable. They are available from Coldharbour Farm Shop, East Hill, Ottery St Mary,

The event will be wheelchair-accessible but dogs are not permitted.

Hospiscare’s area fundraiser Toni Hiscocks said: “Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare have been working hard organising and planning this event. They are dedicated volunteers who want to make a difference. Please support them and help raise money for this vital end of life service.

“Hospiscare celebrates its 40th birthday this year – let's help celebrate, join us helping people with a life limiting illness who deserve the best care possible during the most difficult time.”