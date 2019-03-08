Jazz concert with guest vocalist in Sidmouth

American singer joins Pete Allen’s band for jazz concert at Sidholme Music Room

Pete Allen and his Dukes of Wellington will welcome the glamorous American singer Susan Valliant Speer back to Sidmouth on Sunday, April 28.

She will be singing with them in the beautiful Music Room at Sidholme Hotel, where the splendid acoustics will show off her voice to great effect.

Susan has been singing jazz since graduating from the University of Oregon, performing at festivals all over the USA. She has sung for President Bill Clinton in the White House, and has also performed for President Jimmy Carter and other prominent American politicians.

Since moving to the UK, Susan has sung with many top bands including Pete Allen's, and made a CD with him some time ago, Running Wild. She performs at jazz festivals throughout the UK and on the Continent.

Sunday's performance will take place between 3.00 and 5.30 p.m., doors will open at 2.30 p.m. and admission will be £13.50.