Pete Allen Jazz in the Afternoon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 August 2019

Supplied by artist.

Pete Allen's Dukes of Wellington will be playing in the Music Room at Sidholme Hotel for the Jazz in the Afternoon concert on Sunday, August 25.

Their guest will be the vocalist Hilda Clemas, who is well known in Sidmouth, not only as a performer but also as a frequent member of Pete's audience when she supports her husband, piano-man James.

Hilda has been singing in public since she was sixteen years old, and performs a wide variety of styles, from the folk music of her native Scotland through to English and American ballads and, of course, jazz.

It will be the first time she has sung with Pete in the lovely Music Room with its wonderful acoustics.

With luck, Pete's autobiography may be on sale for the first time on Sunday.

The performance starts at 3pm and doors will open at 2.30 pm.

Admission will be £13.50.

