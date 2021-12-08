Join fellow freelancers and homeworkers at town’s collaborative ‘jellies'

An East Devon initiative that provides a free workspace for freelancers and homeworkers to work alongside each other and share ideas is appealing for fellow workers to come and join them.

Jelly South West hosts free once-a-month office space at the Lighthouse, Sidmouth for homeworkers to turn up with their laptops to work and chat with others.

It's a not-for-profit collaborative event, offering office space that is accessible to all with parking provided free of charge, with small fees made for food and drink

East Devon Jelly was born in Honiton six years ago and there are now monthly spaces available in Honiton, Exmouth and Sidmouth.

The first 'Jelly' was set up in New York in 2006 when two freelancers were talking about a major drawback of working alone and the lack of company. They decided to invite a group of freelancers to work in their apartment for the day, and called it Jelly as they were eating Jelly beans at the time!















