Readers capture photos of jellyfish on Sidmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 15:10 27 June 2019

A barrel jellyfish washed ashore on Sidmouth beach around the size of a size six trainer. Picture: Clare Luke

Archant

Barrel jellyfish have washed ashore on Sidmouth beach.

Clare Luke took these shots of one 'large' creature when she was on the beach on Wednesday evening. It was the same length as a size six trainer.

There have been many sightings across East Devon, with many spotted on Exmouth beach.

Barrel jellyfish, otherwise known as dustbin-lid jellyfish due to their shape, are often seen in late spring starting from May.

Each jellyfish has eight arms, which are frilly in apperance, but contain stinging tentacles.

The Wildlife Trust said the sting is not normally harmful to humans but advised not to handle them as the jell can still sting when dead.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

