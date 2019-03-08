Advanced search

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:59 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 31 July 2019

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A popular broadcaster says he is ready to enjoy his summer holiday in Sidmouth.

Jeremy Vine is in the area with his family, and is looking forward to the Folk Festival.

Mr Vine will be going to see Lindisfarne tomorrow night (Thursday) and generally enjoying the festival's 'vibe'.

He said: "I'm not big into folk, but every time I go to the folk festival I decide I should be. I went there last year, and a couple of years ago. I've been a lot, I think it's really great. I love the vibe. And the beer, actually, as well."

He said he has already enjoyed his visit to the Clock Tower Café, describing it as 'the best cake shop in the world'.

"The cake shop at the top of Connaught Gardens, it's unbelievable, every time I go there the cakes get a little bit bigger and a little bit better, it's stunning," he said.

On Wednesday, July 31 he visited the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Service, in his capacity as patron.

The Herald caught up with him as he was preparing to read aloud part of the summer issue of the group's magazine, for the recording, and be interviewed about his career and his connections with Sidmouth and East Devon.

"I'm very supportive of this," he said. "I've got into audiobooks myself, so I do appreciate the fact that listening is as good a way of reading as reading is, and it's very valuable to people with little or no sight, so I'm chuffed to be doing it."

But, asked about the interview, he said: "I'm really scared because they said they can't edit it, so it's going to be an eight minute interview that's going to be eight minutes when they play it, so that's going to be a whole new ball game."

There will be an update on Mr Vine's afternoon with the Talking Newspaper Service in this Friday's Sidmouth Herald.

