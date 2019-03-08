Jeremy Vine meets talking newspaper volunteers during visit to Sidmouth

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The broadcaster Jeremy Vine has visited the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, in his capacity as patron, while on holiday in the area with his family.

He said he was looking forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival, and described the Clock Tower Café as 'the best cake shop in the world'.

The chairman of the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Association, Haydn Thomas, said: "Jeremy participated in the recording of our summer magazine by being interviewed about his life in broadcasting, and reading one of the features selected. After this session he met with volunteers and listeners.

"He explained that radio is his favourite medium as it provides pictures in sound, which is why he was so keen to accept the invitation to become our patron.

"Members were fully entertained with recorded extracts to illustrate his experiences as a broadcaster, both serious and madly comic. "His story about meeting Boris Johnson on two occasions has gone viral, been published in the New York Times, and had the audience in stitches, as well as being very revealing.

"Jeremy is a true professional who is skilled in his craft. It's a real coup to have him as our patron."

Mr Vine said: "It was wonderful to do the recording and meet the team. I am so chuffed to be part of what is a lifeline for people in the area. I was very nervous reading my bit because there are no retakes."

During his visit he told the Herald he was looking forward to seeing Lindisfarne at the Folk Festival on Thursday night, and generally enjoying the festival 'vibe'.

He said: "I'm not big into folk, but every time I go to the folk festival I decide I should be. I went there last year, and a couple of years ago. I've been a lot, I think it's really great, I love the vibe. And the beer, actually, as well."

He said he had already enjoyed visiting the Clock Tower Café. "It's the best cake shop in the world. It's unbelievable, every time I go there the cakes get a little bit bigger and a little bit better, it's stunning."

Anyone who would like to receive the talking newspaper should contact Wendy Eagles On 07552 766382.